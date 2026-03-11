Centurion Foundation to acquire road-transportable tug to support dredging operations

Naval architecture firm Navanex has been selected to undertake design work on a compact tug that will support dredging operations in northern Canada.
Hollyann will be built by Chantier Naval Forillon in Quebec as a small, road-transportable harbour tug. The design work on the vessel will take factors such as terrain and the logistical constraints of remote regions into consideration.
The tug will feature a removable cabin. The hull and the cabin can then be transported separately on a single flatbed truck, thus enabling faster deployments to remote locations accessible by road.
Navanex said that, for operations requiring agility and mobility, this design choice will reduce logistical constraints and accelerate response time.
The completed tug will have a length of 12.3 metres, a beam of 3.65 metres, a draught of only 1.22 metres, a depth of 1.89 metres, and a gross tonnage of 13.58. Power will be provided by two Cummins QSL9 engines.
The design will permit navigation just off the coast.