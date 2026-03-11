Centurion Foundation to acquire road-transportable tug to support dredging operations

Naval architecture firm Navanex has been selected to undertake design work on a compact tug that will support dredging operations in northern Canada.

Hollyann will be built by Chantier Naval Forillon in Quebec as a small, road-transportable harbour tug. The design work on the vessel will take factors such as terrain and the logistical constraints of remote regions into consideration.

The tug will feature a removable cabin. The hull and the cabin can then be transported separately on a single flatbed truck, thus enabling faster deployments to remote locations accessible by road.