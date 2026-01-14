Canadian firm to design icebreaking tug for Sweden's Skelleftea Port

Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL) has been selected to design a new harbour tug for operation at the Port of Skellefteå in Sweden.
The tug is specifically engineered for the demanding conditions of Arctic and sub-Arctic ports, offering capabilities for icebreaking, ship assist, and escort services.
RAL said the new tug will enable the Port of Skellefteå to benefit from enhanced ice management capabilities, reduced winter downtime, and improved safety for vessels operating in icy waters.
The vessel will be equipped with electrically driven azimuthing thrusters, an electrical battery energy storage, and a diesel power generation plant.
RAL said the flexibility offered by this electric powering system will let the tug perform some ship assistance operations on electrical battery power alone without engaging the diesel engines, thus saving fuel, cutting emissions, and reducing maintenance costs.
Upon completion, the tug will have an LOA of 30.5 metres excluding the fenders, a beam of 12.8 metres, a draught of 5.6 metres, a gross tonnage of 495, accommodation for six crewmembers, and a minimum bollard pull of 60 tonnes. It will also be able to break up to one-metre-thick ice at a speed of 2.5 knots.