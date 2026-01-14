Canadian firm to design icebreaking tug for Sweden's Skelleftea Port

Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL) has been selected to design a new harbour tug for operation at the Port of Skellefteå in Sweden.

The tug is specifically engineered for the demanding conditions of Arctic and sub-Arctic ports, offering capabilities for icebreaking, ship assist, and escort services.

RAL said the new tug will enable the Port of Skellefteå to benefit from enhanced ice management capabilities, reduced winter downtime, and improved safety for vessels operating in icy waters.