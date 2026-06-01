Canada's HaiSea Marine to add LNG dual-fuel tugs to escort fleet

Canadian towage company HaiSea Marine, a joint venture business formed by the Haisla Nation of British Columbia and local shipping line Seaspan, has placed orders for two ASD escort tugs fitted with dual-fuel propulsion.

The tugs will be designed by Vancouver-based naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL) as sisters of the 2024-built HaiSea Kermode (pictured) and HaiSea Warrior. Design work will be undertaken in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class requirements.

HaiSea Marine will use the tugs primarily to escort gas carriers between the Pacific Ocean and British Columbia's coastal waters.