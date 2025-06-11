Bukser og Berging takes delivery of new harbour tug

Norwegian marine services company Buksér og Berging has taken delivery of a new Robert Allan Ltd.-designed tug, Boss, for operations in Stavanger, Norway. The 24.4-metre vessel will be deployed for harbour towage and escort operations in one of Norway’s busiest ports.

The tug has a moulded beam of 12 metres, a least moulded depth of 4.5 metres, and a navigational draught of approximately 5.45 metres. It delivers a bollard pull of 75 tonnes and a free-running speed of 12 knots. It accommodates up to six crew members.