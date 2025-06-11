Bukser og Berging takes delivery of new harbour tug
Norwegian marine services company Buksér og Berging has taken delivery of a new Robert Allan Ltd.-designed tug, Boss, for operations in Stavanger, Norway. The 24.4-metre vessel will be deployed for harbour towage and escort operations in one of Norway’s busiest ports.
The tug has a moulded beam of 12 metres, a least moulded depth of 4.5 metres, and a navigational draught of approximately 5.45 metres. It delivers a bollard pull of 75 tonnes and a free-running speed of 12 knots. It accommodates up to six crew members.
BOSS has been fitted with an integrated bridge system (IBS). The system consolidates navigation, communication, and control systems into a single interface, enhancing situational awareness for vessel masters and engineers.
The bridge layout and electronics were developed in collaboration with Marine Technologies.
Additional features on the bridge include a 180-degree rotating operator chair for improved visibility and control during both ahead and astern manoeuvres.
The tug meets IMO Tier III emissions standards and is equipped with towing and tugger winches, tow pins, a stern roller, and a deck crane. It is intended to support the company's operations year-round in challenging North Sea conditions.