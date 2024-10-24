Boskalis completes acquisition of Smit Lamnalco
Netherlands-based Royal Boskalis has completed the acquisition of towage and salvage company Smit Lamnalco, Boskalis confirmed via a press release published on Monday, October 21.
Boskalis has been 50 per cent shareholder in Smit Lamnalco since 1963 and through this transaction acquires all remaining shares in the company.
Smit Lamnalco utilises a fleet of harbour and terminal tugs as well as offshore support vessels spread over four continents. Its tug fleet provides marine services to oil, gas and LNG terminals as well as port operations.
Its DP1 and DP2 offshore support vessels are designed to provide a wide range of offshore support duties around floating production facilities (FPSO, FLNG, FSRU and SPM), and its crew- and pilot boats support the core business.
Boskalis announced in 2021 that it was reviewing its position as a shareholder in the strategic joint venture. The remaining shares in Smit Lamnalco were held by Saudi Arabia-based the Rezayat Gorup prior to acquisition by Boskalis.