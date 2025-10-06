Boluda Towage acquires Boskalis' Australian and PNG operations for $600m

Spanish towage operator Boluda Towage has announced the acquisition of Royal Boskalis' towage business in Australia and Papua New Guinea for $600 million. The company stated the operation consolidates its position as the “world’s largest towage operator”, with a fleet of over 850 vessels and a presence on five continents.
The acquisition adds 39 tugs to Boluda’s network, along with operations in nine key ports and a regional headquarters in Sydney. The acquisition also comes with a team of 400 new professionals, including seafarers and shore personnel.
The new ports joining Boluda’s network are Weipa, Townsville, Mackay, Gladstone, Brisbane, Newcastle, Botany, and Melbourne in Australia, as well as operations in Papua New Guinea.
The company noted this will strengthen its role in the export of essential commodities for the energy, technology, and steel industries.
Vicente Boluda Ceballos, President of Boluda Towage, stated, “With this operation, we consolidate our presence on a global scale, being active in all four hemispheres.”