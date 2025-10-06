Boluda Towage acquires Boskalis' Australian and PNG operations for $600m

Spanish towage operator Boluda Towage has announced the acquisition of Royal Boskalis' towage business in Australia and Papua New Guinea for $600 million. The company stated the operation consolidates its position as the “world’s largest towage operator”, with a fleet of over 850 vessels and a presence on five continents.

The acquisition adds 39 tugs to Boluda’s network, along with operations in nine key ports and a regional headquarters in Sydney. The acquisition also comes with a team of 400 new professionals, including seafarers and shore personnel.