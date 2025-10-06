Harbour Tugs and Operation

Boluda Towage acquires Boskalis' Australian and PNG operations for $600m

A Boluda Towage tug during operations
A Boluda Towage tug during operationsBoluda Towage
Published on

Spanish towage operator Boluda Towage has announced the acquisition of Royal Boskalis' towage business in Australia and Papua New Guinea for $600 million. The company stated the operation consolidates its position as the “world’s largest towage operator”, with a fleet of over 850 vessels and a presence on five continents.

The acquisition adds 39 tugs to Boluda’s network, along with operations in nine key ports and a regional headquarters in Sydney. The acquisition also comes with a team of 400 new professionals, including seafarers and shore personnel.

The new ports joining Boluda’s network are Weipa, Townsville, Mackay, Gladstone, Brisbane, Newcastle, Botany, and Melbourne in Australia, as well as operations in Papua New Guinea.

The company noted this will strengthen its role in the export of essential commodities for the energy, technology, and steel industries.

Vicente Boluda Ceballos, President of Boluda Towage, stated, “With this operation, we consolidate our presence on a global scale, being active in all four hemispheres.”

Boskalis Group (Royal Boskalis Westminster)
Europe
Netherlands
Australia
Oceania
Spain
Port of Melbourne
Papua New Guinea
Port of Weipa
Port of Newcastle (Australia)
Port of Brisbane
Port of Mackay
Port of Botany
Boluda Towage and Salvage
Port of Gladstone
Townsville Port

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com