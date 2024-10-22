Boluda acquires Finnish harbour towage and icebreaker company
Boluda Towage Europe is continuing its expansion plans in Northern Europe with its acquisition of Finnish vessel operator Yxpila Hinaus-Bogsering (YHB).
YHB is a family-owned company that started operating more than 40 years ago in the Finnish port of Kokkola, providing harbour towage and icebreaking services in the Gulf of Bothnia.
YHB specialises in towing operations in the extreme conditions of the Baltic Sea, where ice and low temperatures require specific knowledge and expertise in performing manoeuvres safely and efficiently.
The acquisition of YHB will also allow Boluda to enter the Scandinavian towage market and serve customers in the Gulf of Bothnia. The company will then also operate out of the ports of Kokkola, Vaasa, Raahe, and Kemi on the western coast of Finland.
All six of YHB's icebreaking ASD tugs will be added to the Boluda fleet as part of the acquisition. These vessels will also be used for salvage operations.