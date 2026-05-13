Bay Towing places order for newbuild escort tug

Bay Towing signed a contract with Sterling Shipyard in Port Neches, Texas, to construct a new escort tug. The vessel is based on a design by Robert Allan Ltd and is intended for towing and firefighting operations.

The tug will have a length of 98.5 feet (30 metres) and a beam of 42.6 feet (13 metres). Featuring a draft of 19.5 feet (5.9 metres), the vessel provides a total power output of 7,000 horsepower (5,220 kW).

Two Caterpillar 3516-E HD Tier 4 engines will power two Schottel SRP-510FP drives to provide the vessel propulsion. This configuration is expected by the company to generate more than 93 short tons (84.4 tonnes) of direct bollard pull.