Bay Towing places order for newbuild escort tug

Bay Towing signed a contract with Sterling Shipyard in Port Neches, Texas, to construct a new escort tug. The vessel is based on a design by Robert Allan Ltd and is intended for towing and firefighting operations.
The tug will have a length of 98.5 feet (30 metres) and a beam of 42.6 feet (13 metres). Featuring a draft of 19.5 feet (5.9 metres), the vessel provides a total power output of 7,000 horsepower (5,220 kW).
Two Caterpillar 3516-E HD Tier 4 engines will power two Schottel SRP-510FP drives to provide the vessel propulsion. This configuration is expected by the company to generate more than 93 short tons (84.4 tonnes) of direct bollard pull.
Bay Towing reported that the large bollard pull and escort performance make the tug suited for the largest vessels using the Sabine-Neches Waterway. Electrical power for the vessel will be provided by two Caterpillar C7.1 diesel engines rated for continuous operation at 125 kW.
The deck machinery package includes a forward escort winch with render and recovery capability alongside continuous tension monitoring.
Outfitted with 750 feet (228.6 metres) of synthetic line, this winch has a circumference of 10 inches (25.4 centimetres). Sponsons have also been added to the hull form to suit the specific performance platform requirements of the tug.