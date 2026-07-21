AWARDS 2025 | Medium Harbour Tug – Isla Barro Colorado – Armon Shipyard

This first in a new series of ten hybrid-electric harbour tugs, Isla Barro Colorado was delivered to the Panama Canal by Armon Shipyard in Vigo, Spain.
Its propulsion system not only delivers a powerful 80-tonne bollard pull but also significantly reduces local emissions, supporting the Panama Canal’s sustainability goals.
Its innovative design was optimised for complex daily ship-handling operations in the Panama Canal, and a secondary FiFi1 firefighting capability further enhances its versatility in one of the world’s busiest waterways.
The introduction of this hybrid series will help the canal authority reduce its reliance on chartered tugs while improving operational efficiency and sustainability.
"It is the first vessel of a series of 10 firm plus 10 optional hybrid azimuth tractor tugs being built for the same operator," Armon told Baird Maritime. "We consider being entrusted with such an ambitious fleet renewal programme as a great honour and a strong endorsement of our shipbuilding capabilities."
The builder added that the vessel also represents a significant step forward in sustainable tug design. By combining a proven azimuth tractor configuration with advanced hybrid propulsion technology, Isla Barro Colorado offers excellent manoeuvrability, high performance and reduced environmental impact through lower fuel consumption and emissions.
"In many ways, it sets the benchmark for the next generation of harbour and escort tugs."
For Armon, the main challenge in building the tug lay mainly in the integration of hybrid technology into the vessel.
"The integration required very close cooperation between the shipyard, designers, equipment suppliers and the owner. The complexity of the electrical architecture, battery systems and energy management software demanded a high degree of engineering and coordination.
"However, these challenges became valuable learning opportunities. The project allowed us to further strengthen our expertise in hybrid propulsion, advanced automation systems and the integration of energy-efficient technologies. It also reinforced the importance of early engagement with all stakeholders and maintaining a highly collaborative approach throughout the construction process."
As a hybrid vessel, Isla Barro Colorado is an indication of the growing shift towards decarbonisation and greater operational efficiency, which Armon said are two main trends impacting the tug industry.
"We expect to see increasing demand for hybrid and fully electric propulsion solutions, particularly in ports where environmental regulations are becoming more stringent and where operators are actively seeking to reduce their carbon footprint," the builder told Baird Maritime.
"At the same time, digitalisation and automation will continue to gain importance. Smarter energy management systems, predictive maintenance tools, and enhanced remote monitoring capabilities are becoming essential features of modern tugs."
Another significant trend noted by Armon is the growing requirement for operational flexibility. Future tugs will need to perform a broader range of missions while delivering lower emissions and reduced operating costs, and owners are increasingly focusing on the total life-cycle cost of a vessel rather than simply its initial acquisition cost.
"Ultimately, we believe that the tug of the future will be cleaner, smarter and more energy efficient. Shipyards capable of successfully integrating advanced propulsion technologies while maintaining the robustness, reliability and operational performance expected from harbour tugs will be best positioned to meet the evolving needs of the global market."
For a list of the 2025 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.