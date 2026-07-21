AWARDS 2025 | Medium Harbour Tug – Isla Barro Colorado – Armon Shipyard

This first in a new series of ten hybrid-electric harbour tugs, Isla Barro Colorado was delivered to the Panama Canal by Armon Shipyard in Vigo, Spain.

Its propulsion system not only delivers a powerful 80-tonne bollard pull but also significantly reduces local emissions, supporting the Panama Canal’s sustainability goals.

Its innovative design was optimised for complex daily ship-handling operations in the Panama Canal, and a secondary FiFi1 firefighting capability further enhances its versatility in one of the world’s busiest waterways.

The introduction of this hybrid series will help the canal authority reduce its reliance on chartered tugs while improving operational efficiency and sustainability.