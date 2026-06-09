AWARDS 2025 | Best Small Harbour Tug – Rascal – Robert Allan Ltd

This pair of powerful but compact ship-assist harbour tugs are ideal for smaller harbours where larger tugs cannot operate effectively.

Standout design elements include a small wheelhouse with a folding mast for reduced air draught, allowing the tugs to work under the flare of larger vessels, and upward-facing windows for superior situational awareness during close-quarters operations.

These heavy-duty, highly manoeuvrable tugs offer an optimal balance of performance, visibility, and versatility for tight harbour environments.