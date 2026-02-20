AWARDS 2025 – Best Large Harbour Tug – Sultanhani – Robert Allan Ltd

This state-of-the-art harbour tug supports towing, escort, and ship assist duties in the busy waters of oil and gas hub Ceyhan in Turkey.

Powered by two 3,000kW dual-fuel engines, it can operate on either diesel or LNG, making it one of the first such tugs in operation in Turkey and among the few LNG-powered tugs worldwide. This system enables significantly reduced emissions, even on diesel alone, thanks to an IMO Tier III aftertreatment installation.

The Robert Allan Ltd (RAL) design strategically places the LNG tank hold aft of the engine room to separate gas systems and hazardous areas from the accommodation block, enhancing crew safety.