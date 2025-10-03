AWARDS 2024 | Best Medium Escort Tug – Signet Sirius – Robert Allan Ltd

The Robert Allan Ltd (RAL)-designed Signet Sirius is a cutting-edge escort tug for navigating large crude tankers through the Port of Corpus Christi’s channels.

The 31.48-metre-long, 31.86-metre-wide vessel features a triple-drive propulsion system with three engines, each delivering 1,920 kW, and thrusters, achieving a 90.5-ton bollard pull for superior towing in congested waters.

Its innovative design ensures exceptional omnidirectional manoeuvrability, redundancy, and precise close-quarters handling for ships up to 300,000 DWT.