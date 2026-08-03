Yacht repair firm secures extended concession at Barcelona Port

The Port of Barcelona has approved a ten-year extension of superyacht refit and repair specialist MB92 Barcelona's existing shipyard concession as well as an increase in the latter's shipyard area at the port.

As part of the agreement, the concession term has been initially extended to 2050 and the shipyard area will be increased by 4,000 square metres.

Between 2026 and 2028, MB92 will invest more than €40 million (US$46 million) as part of an infrastructure development programme. It will extend quayside areas, introduce new technology, and renew strategic infrastructure including the dry dock.