Yacht repair firm secures extended concession at Barcelona Port

The Port of Barcelona has approved a ten-year extension of superyacht refit and repair specialist MB92 Barcelona's existing shipyard concession as well as an increase in the latter's shipyard area at the port.
As part of the agreement, the concession term has been initially extended to 2050 and the shipyard area will be increased by 4,000 square metres.
Between 2026 and 2028, MB92 will invest more than €40 million (US$46 million) as part of an infrastructure development programme. It will extend quayside areas, introduce new technology, and renew strategic infrastructure including the dry dock.
“This agreement gives us the space and long-term certainty allowing us to further invest in the shipyard to meet our clients’ needs in the years ahead,” said Jordi Ariet, Managing Director of MB92 Barcelona. “The additional capacity and improved infrastructure will provide more efficiency and further elevate service quality, enabling us to handle increasingly large and complex projects for our clients.”
As part of the investment programme, MB92 will also improve how water is collected, treated and ultimately reused across the shipyard. A new initiative, launched in 2025, will recover greywater from the local leisure centre for uses including yacht washing, facility cleaning and cooling towers, while new wastewater treatment and collection systems will reduce demand on freshwater resources.
Additional work will focus on renewing other major infrastructure including the rehabilitation of the 220-metre dry dock together with the extension and reinforcement of quayside and operational areas at the western dock.
Beyond 2028, MB92 plans to continue investing in its Barcelona facilities through the construction of new buildings and workshops, the redevelopment and modernisation of existing facilities and office spaces for employees, as well as the ongoing upgrade of key infrastructure across the shipyard.
This next phase of investment beyond the current plan will allow MB92 Barcelona to apply for a further five-year extension of the concession through to 2055 with the possibility of a subsequent review allowing for an even further extension thereafter.