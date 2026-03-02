Yacht maker Italian Sea Group says extra‑budget costs tied to internal bypass scheme

The Italian Sea Group (TISG), the maker of luxury yachts such as Admiral models, on Monday said its recent cash needs reflected extra-budget costs it bore after some of its staff set up a system to bypass spending controls on contracts.

The precise number and identity of the people involved, as well as the exact size of the budget overruns, will be determined as part of an internal audit TISG is carrying out with support from consultancy KPMG - with a first report due within six weeks.

The initial analysis has highlighted the involvement of senior figures within the company, TISG said, adding the board had issued disciplinary warnings to some employees, in some cases suspending them from their duties.