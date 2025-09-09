VESSEL REVIEW | Santosha – Sleek, high-speed yacht to serve luxury charters in coastal and offshore waters

Heesen Yachts in the Netherlands recently handed over a new 57-metre (190-foot) yacht to its new owner.

Santosha is the first vessel in a new all-aluminium yacht class developed by Heesen. Key features include a fast displacement hull form (originally developed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects) and IMO Tier III-compliant engines.

Heesen said the advanced hull design, combined with the lightweight aluminium construction, significantly optimises performance and efficiency. As a result, the vessel’s power demands and fuel consumption can be reduced by up to 50 per cent compared to a conventional steel displacement yacht of similar size.