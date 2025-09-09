VESSEL REVIEW | Santosha – Sleek, high-speed yacht to serve luxury charters in coastal and offshore waters
Heesen Yachts in the Netherlands recently handed over a new 57-metre (190-foot) yacht to its new owner.
Santosha is the first vessel in a new all-aluminium yacht class developed by Heesen. Key features include a fast displacement hull form (originally developed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects) and IMO Tier III-compliant engines.
Heesen said the advanced hull design, combined with the lightweight aluminium construction, significantly optimises performance and efficiency. As a result, the vessel’s power demands and fuel consumption can be reduced by up to 50 per cent compared to a conventional steel displacement yacht of similar size.
Modern profile combined with a shallow draught
Omega Architects designed Santosha’s exterior, while Harrison Eidsgaard was responsible for the interior design work.
The 780GT vessel was built with a sleek, modern profile characterised by a scoop-shaped stern, a sweeping arch running the length of her superstructure, and a slightly raked bow. Heesen said the arch and the bow create an optical illusion that extends the yacht’s perceived length to a notable 60 metres (200 feet).
The 2.15-metre (7.05-foot) draught and low environmental impact make the yacht ideal for operation in a range of waters from shallow bays to international destinations. According to Peter van der Zanden, Head of Heesen’s Engineering Department, the accuracy of the weight calculations was critical in achieving the so-called “Bahama draught”.
Full range of amenities for 12 guests
The yacht offers more than 400 square metres (4,000 square feet) of luxurious living spaces and up to 12 guests can be accommodated in her six well-appointed staterooms. Heesen said a free-flowing layout optimised for guests’ experience creates maximum space with minimal effort. Fabrics such as wood and leather complement high-grade finishes, including metallic accents, dark pewter and glossy veneers.
The expansive 63-square-metre (680-square-foot), full-beam master suite offers panoramic views and a study, while each guest cabin is meticulously designed for comfort. The main salon’s custom furniture and artwork frame an elegant dining area for 12. The bespoke furniture pieces include a Parkway England walnut dining table while Lasvit chandeliers are installed throughout the yacht.
The outdoor spaces have been laid out to “flow naturally” from one deck to another, enhancing the onboard experience, according to Heesen. The 106-square-metre (1,140-square-foot) sun deck includes a large whirlpool, sunpads, and an al fresco dining area shaded by a streamlined hardtop surrounded by glass balustrades.
A 35.8-square-metre (385-square-foot) stern beach club provides a relaxation area with an outdoor bar, ample seating, a gym, and direct access to a spacious swim platform. The concave shaping of the transom not only makes the yacht stand out visually but also creates additional usable space on the swim platform for guests to enjoy closer proximity to the water.
A dedicated elevator and a grand off-centre staircase connect all decks, and a skylounge serves as a social gathering area that leads directly to the bridge deck aft, where guests can dine al fresco. All onboard spaces are air-conditioned and have wifi and Starlink satellite internet connectivity.
Deck space is available for personal watercraft, kayaks, diving scooters, paddleboards, tenders, and a crane for launching the tenders into the water. Guests also have access to fishing gear, snorkeling gear, and inflatable water toys.
Efficiency even at high speeds
Power for the yacht is provided by two MTU 16V4000 M65L 2,560kW (3,430hp) engines fed by fuel tanks with a total capacity of 80,000 litres (18,000 gallons). A top speed of 22 knots can be reached whereas a cruising speed of 13 knots will enable the vessel to sail up to 3,900 nautical miles. Omega Architects’ Frank Laupman said the yacht’s longer waterline contributes to her improved hull speed and reduced resistance.
The propulsion setup also includes a ZF 125kW electrically-driven bow thruster and two Zenoro 175kW generators. Two Naiad Dynamics stabilising fins are fitted.
Santosha sails under the Cayman Islands flag and is initially available for private summer charters in the Mediterranean.