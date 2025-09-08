VESSEL REVIEW | Sakura – New 82-metre custom yacht with 14-guest capacity
Dutch builder Feadship has completed construction of a new luxury yacht ordered by an undisclosed owner.
The Cayman Islands-flagged Sakura was designed by Feadship affiliate De Voogt Naval Architects in collaboration with the owner and in compliance with Lloyd’s Register class requirements. Interior design work was provided by Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design while Studio De Voogt was responsible for the exterior.
Combining elegant appearance with durable construction
The new yacht has a length of 82.15 metres (269.5 feet), a beam of 12.3 metres (40.4 feet), a draught of 3.6 metres (12 feet), a depth of 6.5 metres (21 feet), a gross tonnage of 1,950, a standard crew complement of nine (maximum of 23 according to the builder), and seven staterooms that can accommodate up to 14 guests on three decks.
To ensure performance, durability and stability, the design team opted to combine a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
The staterooms include a private master room with its own whirlpool and two VIP suites that can be combined to form a larger suite.
The propulsion arrangement includes a Caterpillar diesel generator package of two C32B 1,470ekW units and two C32 895ekW units driving two propellers. This configuration enables the yacht to reach a top speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.
Full selection of recreational facilities
Amenities include side and beach club terraces, an owner’s study, a formal dining area, an infinity pool on the aft deck, an entertainment lounge, a tender garage, a sun deck, a gym, a whirlpool, a bathing platform, and an outdoor shower. Teak is used as the deck material while all onboard spaces benefit from air conditioning and wifi connectivity.
Underwater lights are fitted on the hull to allow guests to swim in the sea during nighttime while the yacht is anchored.