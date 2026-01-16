VESSEL REVIEW | Runhe Riverside Bay – Versatile catamaran superyacht built for Chinese inland waters

Chinese shipbuilder the Yaguang Technology Group has completed construction on a new catamaran superyacht.

Runhe Riverside Bay (潤和濱江灣號; Runhe Binjiang Wan) has an LOA of 50.3 metres (165 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), a draught of only 1.8 metres (5.9 feet), a depth of 3.45 metres (11.3 feet), and battery propulsion with an endurance of 30 hours.

Her dimensions make Runhe Riverside Bay the largest superyacht in operation in Chinese inland waters. The batteries meanwhile ensure silent navigation, enhancing onboard comfort and making the vessel ideal for operation in urban areas.