VESSEL REVIEW | Runhe Riverside Bay – Versatile catamaran superyacht built for Chinese inland waters
Chinese shipbuilder the Yaguang Technology Group has completed construction on a new catamaran superyacht.
Runhe Riverside Bay (潤和濱江灣號; Runhe Binjiang Wan) has an LOA of 50.3 metres (165 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), a draught of only 1.8 metres (5.9 feet), a depth of 3.45 metres (11.3 feet), and battery propulsion with an endurance of 30 hours.
Her dimensions make Runhe Riverside Bay the largest superyacht in operation in Chinese inland waters. The batteries meanwhile ensure silent navigation, enhancing onboard comfort and making the vessel ideal for operation in urban areas.
A shared floating facility for residents of high-end apartments
The yacht will primarily be used as a shared platform among residents of the Runhe Riverside Bay development, which consists of high-end apartment buildings overlooking the Xiangjiang River. The vessel will serve as a floating recreational facility augmenting the selection of onshore facilities already available to the development's residents.
The yacht boasts a conference room, an executive lounge, a dining area, and a viewing platform, all of which have been laid out as multi-functional spaces. The facilities have a combined area of 1,300 square metres (14,000 square feet).
The top deck can be laid out as a spa, as an outdoor yoga studio, or as an outdoor lounge that can accommodate passengers and where refreshments are served during sunset and nighttime.
The conference room is configured for all-day use and can even serve as a venue for cocktails and other social events during nighttime.
Onboard layout ensuring unobstructed views of the outside day or night
Panoramic windows and intelligent lighting enable occupants in this space to have the best possible view of the outside at any time of day.
The executive lounge features a bar, a surround sound system, and a smoking area. It can be used to host business meetings as well as more casual gatherings.
The dining area serves custom menus on each trip. Like the conference room, it has panoramic windows.
Runhe Riverside Bay will be operated primarily in the Xiangjiang River near the city of Changsha in Hunan province.