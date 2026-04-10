VESSEL REVIEW | Odisea – Bespoke 78m superyacht boasts full range of outdoor amenities
A new yacht built by Germany's Lürssen recently departed on her maiden operational voyage.
The Lloyd’s Register-classed Odisea is the first yacht on which Lürssen collaborated with UK-based RWD, which was responsible for the newbuild's exterior and interior design.
Built over a span of three years for an undisclosed American owner, the 78.2- by 13.3-metre (256- by 43.6-foot), 2,397GT Odisea has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, and two diesel engines. The hull and the superstructure were constructed at the Bremerhaven facilities of Stahlbau Nord while final outfitting took place at Lürssen’s yard in Lemwerder.
Emissions-reducing technologies to permit access to remote areas
The five-deck vessel features a vertical bow and expansive glazing. The latter provides extended sightlines to the horizon and allows as much natural light to enter the interiors, thus reducing the onboard energy consumption.
She is also fitted with a compact exhaust with a patented selective catalytic reduction system to minimise NOx emissions, enabling her to operate for extended periods in remote, environmentally sensitive areas.
A prominent feature is a glass-encased lounge on the main deck that opens on three sides via three-metre sliding doors, connecting directly to the al fresco deck and a teak-lined infinity pool. This lounge was engineered and constructed in-house by Lürssen.
Broad selection of recreational activities
Other amenities include a foredeck sports court adaptable for basketball, pickleball, yoga or pilates; a sun deck that can transform from an open-air space to an enclosed skylounge, complete with a whirlpool, a swim-up bar, a fire pit and dining for up to 20 guests; dual outdoor cinemas; a wellness retreat; and a dedicated watersports area with diving and fishing facilities.
The interiors feature a blend of natural tones, soft woods, and pale marble, which Lürssen said creates a palette that is, “understated yet warm.”
Odisea was built for worldwide operation, with her hull form having been designed to guarantee both long-range navigation and maximisation of onboard space.