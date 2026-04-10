VESSEL REVIEW | Odisea – Bespoke 78m superyacht boasts full range of outdoor amenities

A new yacht built by Germany's Lürssen recently departed on her maiden operational voyage.

The Lloyd’s Register-classed Odisea is the first yacht on which Lürssen collaborated with UK-based RWD, which was responsible for the newbuild's exterior and interior design.

Built over a span of three years for an undisclosed American owner, the 78.2- by 13.3-metre (256- by 43.6-foot), 2,397GT Odisea has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, and two diesel engines. The hull and the superstructure were constructed at the Bremerhaven facilities of Stahlbau Nord while final outfitting took place at Lürssen’s yard in Lemwerder.