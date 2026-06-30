VESSEL REVIEW | Nixie – Sleek 100-metre custom yacht capable of extended cruising
German builder Lürssen has handed over a new 102.4-metre (336-foot) motor yacht to her new owner.
The Marshall Islands-flagged Nixie was designed by RWD with exterior lines sculpted with deep contours and broad convex forms. Both her hull and her superstructure are finished in a bespoke warm grey, which is light-responsive. The structural glazing is equally considered, with each pane uniquely shaped and gradient-tinted.
As with all Lürssen yachts, engineering and naval architecture were all completed in-house. The company said the vessel was designed for extended cruising and grand-scale entertaining.
Well-appointed spaces
Tanja Peters, Project Manager at Lürssen, explained that the project demanded a high level of coordination across design, engineering and procurement. Thus, the team worked on the project with an emphasis on “finding workable solutions.”
One of Nixie’s notable elements is a semi-suspended, six-metre-wide glass swimming pool positioned aft on the main deck. The pool extends over the swim platform and features a privacy screen.
The pool has been engineered with adjustable water levels, making it fully accessible for multi-generational use. Lürssen said the pool was conceived as an architectural space rather than a stand-alone amenity,
Directly below the pool is a beach club and a fitness area, complete with a gym, spa, salon and cryochamber, occupying a major portion of the lower deck.
Designed as a seamless indoor-outdoor space, four large sea terraces and the transom hatch lie flush with the Indian teak, creating 270 square metres (2,900 square feet) of liveable space. This is one the largest beach clubs ever to be incorporated on a Lürssen yacht.
All the furnishings and fixtures are bespoke artisanal pieces sourced from around the world by RWD. Other spaces include indoor and outdoor cinemas, a grill, and foredeck helicopter pad that can also be used as an additional sports court.
Hybrid propulsion for greater flexibility
Power for the yacht is provided by a diesel-electric propulsion setup supported by an energy storage system. Lürssen said this will provide efficient operation across a wide range of cruising profiles, while the architecture will enable the highest level of onboard comfort through reduced noise and vibration.
Lürssen said Nixie will be available for charter through Edmiston, her central charter agent.