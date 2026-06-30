VESSEL REVIEW | Nixie – Sleek 100-metre custom yacht capable of extended cruising

German builder Lürssen has handed over a new 102.4-metre (336-foot) motor yacht to her new owner.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Nixie was designed by RWD with exterior lines sculpted with deep contours and broad convex forms. Both her hull and her superstructure are finished in a bespoke warm grey, which is light-responsive. The structural glazing is equally considered, with each pane uniquely shaped and gradient-tinted.

As with all Lürssen yachts, engineering and naval architecture were all completed in-house. The company said the vessel was designed for extended cruising and grand-scale entertaining.