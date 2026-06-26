VESSEL REVIEW | Netto II – Durable custom yacht for Mediterranean sailings
A new custom yacht built by Damen Yachting in the Netherlands has departed on her maiden voyage.
Netto II, the second yacht in a series, is now en route to her new owner in the Mediterranean. Her earlier sister is Pangea, which Damen Yachting delivered in October 2025.
Netto II has an LOA of 79.8 metres (262 feet), a beam of 12.5 metres (41.1 feet), a draught of 3.6 metres (12 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,197, and space for 14 guests and 20 crewmembers.
Reliable diesel propulsion coupled with weight-saving features
Espen Øino International worked on the exterior while Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design was responsible for the interior spaces, many of which feature natural materials and controlled lighting to generate a comfortable residential-like feel for guests.
The yacht boasts durable construction essential for long-distance voyages while still boasting weight-saving measures for improved efficiency.
The vessel is finished in a dolphin blue steel hull with a platinum bootstripe and white aluminium superstructure. Two Caterpillar 3516E 2,100kW (2,800hp) diesel engines drive propellers to deliver a top speed of 16.5 knots while a cruising speed of 12 knots will yield a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
The engines are fed by tanks with a combined capacity of 210,000 litres (46,000 gallons).
Full range of amenities ideal for small groups
The onboard facilities include a casino- themed bar and lounge, a three-sided beach club with fold-out balconies at the stern, a wellness area with spa, a 6.5-metre (21-foot) main deck pool with a glass bottom, a 200-square-metre (2,200-square-foot) sun deck with whirlpool, dining areas, six guest staterooms on the main deck, and an owner’s suite that occupies an entire deck.
The staterooms have large windows to allow as much natural light as possible to enter the spaces, thus reducing reliance on energy-consuming interior lighting.
The yacht also has a helicopter landing area and a dedicated storage space for an 11.65-metre (38-foot) tender that can transport up to 16 passengers.
Netto II is registered to the Cayman Islands and is classed by Lloyd’s Register.