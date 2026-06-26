Netto II
Netto IIDamen Yachting
Yachts

VESSEL REVIEW | Netto II – Durable custom yacht for Mediterranean sailings

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A new custom yacht built by Damen Yachting in the Netherlands has departed on her maiden voyage.

Netto II, the second yacht in a series, is now en route to her new owner in the Mediterranean. Her earlier sister is Pangea, which Damen Yachting delivered in October 2025.

Netto II has an LOA of 79.8 metres (262 feet), a beam of 12.5 metres (41.1 feet), a draught of 3.6 metres (12 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,197, and space for 14 guests and 20 crewmembers.

Reliable diesel propulsion coupled with weight-saving features

Netto II
Netto IIDamen Yachting

Espen Øino International worked on the exterior while Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design was responsible for the interior spaces, many of which feature natural materials and controlled lighting to generate a comfortable residential-like feel for guests.

The yacht boasts durable construction essential for long-distance voyages while still boasting weight-saving measures for improved efficiency.

The vessel is finished in a dolphin blue steel hull with a platinum bootstripe and white aluminium superstructure. Two Caterpillar 3516E 2,100kW (2,800hp) diesel engines drive propellers to deliver a top speed of 16.5 knots while a cruising speed of 12 knots will yield a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

The engines are fed by tanks with a combined capacity of 210,000 litres (46,000 gallons).

Full range of amenities ideal for small groups

Netto II
Netto IIDamen Yachting

The onboard facilities include a casino- themed bar and lounge, a three-sided beach club with fold-out balconies at the stern, a wellness area with spa, a 6.5-metre (21-foot) main deck pool with a glass bottom, a 200-square-metre (2,200-square-foot) sun deck with whirlpool, dining areas, six guest staterooms on the main deck, and an owner’s suite that occupies an entire deck.

The staterooms have large windows to allow as much natural light as possible to enter the spaces, thus reducing reliance on energy-consuming interior lighting.

View of stern beach club Netto II
View of stern beach clubDamen Yachting

The yacht also has a helicopter landing area and a dedicated storage space for an 11.65-metre (38-foot) tender that can transport up to 16 passengers.

Netto II is registered to the Cayman Islands and is classed by Lloyd’s Register.

Netto II
Netto IIDamen Yachting
Netto II
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Yacht
Classification: Lloyd's Register
Flag: Cayman Islands
Designer: Damen Yachting, Netherlands
Builder: Damen Yachting, Netherlands
Hull construction material: Steel
Superstructure construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 79.8 metres (262 feet)
Beam: 12.5 metres (41.1 feet)
Draught: 3.6 metres (12 feet)
Gross tonnage: 2197
Main engines: 2 x Caterpillar 3516E, each 2,100 kW (2,800 hp)
Propulsion: 2 x propellers
Maximum speed: 16.5 knots
Cruising speed: 12 knots
Range: 5,000 nautical miles
Other equipment installed: Helicopter landing area; tender storage space
Interior designers: Espen Øino International, Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design
Type of fuel: Diesel
Fuel capacity: 210,000 litres (46,000 gallons)
Accommodation: Staterooms; owner's suite; bar/lounge; wellness area; dining areas; pool; sun deck; beach club
Crew: 20
Passengers: 14
Operational area: Mediterranean Sea
Europe
Netherlands
Lloyd's Register
Mediterranean Sea
Cayman Islands
Damen Yachting
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