VESSEL REVIEW | Netto II – Durable custom yacht for Mediterranean sailings

A new custom yacht built by Damen Yachting in the Netherlands has departed on her maiden voyage.

Netto II, the second yacht in a series, is now en route to her new owner in the Mediterranean. Her earlier sister is Pangea, which Damen Yachting delivered in October 2025.

Netto II has an LOA of 79.8 metres (262 feet), a beam of 12.5 metres (41.1 feet), a draught of 3.6 metres (12 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,197, and space for 14 guests and 20 crewmembers.