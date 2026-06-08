VESSEL REVIEW | Nausicaa – Durable, versatile 114m yacht for polar and tropical destinations

German builder Lürssen has handed over a new 114.2- by 18-metre (374.7- by 59-foot) custom yacht commissioned by Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa.

The Lloyd’s Register-classed, Bermuda-registered Nausicaä has an ice class 1D hull that ensures safe navigation in tropical waters and polar seas. She can cruise safely in light ice conditions, ensuring access to a range of remote destinations.

Lürssen said the yacht's design architecture complements her planned itineraries, and she carries "an extraordinary amount of glass throughout" for panoramic vistas from nearly every space on board.