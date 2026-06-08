VESSEL REVIEW | Nausicaa – Durable, versatile 114m yacht for polar and tropical destinations

German builder Lürssen has handed over a new 114.2- by 18-metre (374.7- by 59-foot) custom yacht commissioned by Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa.
The Lloyd’s Register-classed, Bermuda-registered Nausicaä has an ice class 1D hull that ensures safe navigation in tropical waters and polar seas. She can cruise safely in light ice conditions, ensuring access to a range of remote destinations.
Lürssen said the yacht's design architecture complements her planned itineraries, and she carries "an extraordinary amount of glass throughout" for panoramic vistas from nearly every space on board.
One of the notable architectural elements of the six-deck vessel is a dome-shaped glass structure composed of seven panes, each measuring 3,000 by 2,800 mm (120 by 110 inches), 62 mm (2.4 inches) thick, and weighing 1,050 kg (2,310 lb). This uppermost vantage point houses a 56 square-metre owner's office with a head height of 3.15 metres (10.3 feet).
Lürssen said the engineering behind the dome required each pane to be hot-bent by gravity under precisely controlled conditions. This process was validated through multiple prototype bending and lamination tests on full-size mock-ups, before a single production pane was made.
Bronze shutters are set within a sliding, circular rail offering complete control of natural light. There is also an adjoining sky terrace for a private al fresco retreat directly connected to the study.
A continuous glass band wraps around the entire upper deck. While much of it is glazing, the intersections of bulwarks, doors, and technical spaces are finished in the same material, which Lürssen said creates the impression of an uninterrupted ribbon of glass.
A 19-metre (62-foot) wide observation lounge meanwhile sits directly below the bow helipad.
The yacht's open aft deck spans her full 18-metre beam and is centred around a whirlpool and a swimming pool long enough for laps and deep enough for diving. Further aft, a large drydock handles the yacht's 12.5-metre (41-foot) tender via a sledge system that extends over the swim platform into the water, rated to a 16-tonne load capacity.
In lieu of a main salon in the interior, there is a two-level atrium with the main deck dedicated as an art gallery. A circular balcony on the upper deck acts as a viewing platform, and the remaining area of the upper aft atrium is dedicated to hospitality with a sushi bar, a table tennis area, and inlaid settees, with every detail throughout custom designed by Marc Newson.
The yacht has a diesel-electric plant that comprises five engines – two primary and three auxiliary – and that drive fully electric azimuthing podded thrusters. The battery plant delivers up to two MW, which is sufficient to power all hotel systems simultaneously at peak load. This setup allows the yacht to operate silently for extended periods as well as navigate in environmentally sensitive remote areas.
There are also provisions on the yacht for the future installation of a methanol fuel cell.