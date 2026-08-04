VESSEL REVIEW | Italian-built custom yacht boasts high speed and enhanced comfort

Italian builder Baglietto has introduced the first example of a new series of custom all-aluminium yachts.

Measuring 49.9 by nine metres (164 by 30 feet) and powered by four MTU 16V2000 M96L 1,929kW (2,600hp) engines that deliver a top speed of 30 knots, the 499GT fast displacement yacht was designed by Francesco Paszkowski, who is also responsible for the interiors in collaboration with Margherita Casprini. Naval architecture has been developed by Pierluigi Ausonio.

Baglietto said the owner’s brief called for a vessel that was reminiscent of Baglietto’s earlier fast yachts while integrating some stylistic elements introduced in a more traditional vessel series developed by the same company. A shallow-draught, semi-tunnel hull ensures excellent performance even in areas characterised by reduced water depth.