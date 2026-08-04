VESSEL REVIEW | Italian-built custom yacht boasts high speed and enhanced comfort
Italian builder Baglietto has introduced the first example of a new series of custom all-aluminium yachts.
Measuring 49.9 by nine metres (164 by 30 feet) and powered by four MTU 16V2000 M96L 1,929kW (2,600hp) engines that deliver a top speed of 30 knots, the 499GT fast displacement yacht was designed by Francesco Paszkowski, who is also responsible for the interiors in collaboration with Margherita Casprini. Naval architecture has been developed by Pierluigi Ausonio.
Baglietto said the owner’s brief called for a vessel that was reminiscent of Baglietto’s earlier fast yachts while integrating some stylistic elements introduced in a more traditional vessel series developed by the same company. A shallow-draught, semi-tunnel hull ensures excellent performance even in areas characterised by reduced water depth.
Sleek outline coupled with more conventional elements
The stern design in particular incorporates several innovative features introduced on another Baglietto series. Developed across two levels and enhanced by fold-down bulwarks that extend the beach platform, the area can become a true beach club in direct connection with the sea, furnished with chaise longues facing the water.
A concealed transformer meanwhile replaces the traditional passerelle, and the builder said this helps preserve the purity of the vessel’s lines.
The hull also provides continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces thanks to full-height opening windows on three sides of both the main and upper decks, as well as the “cut-out” bulwarks. The relocation of the ventilation ducts outside the hull structure further optimises interior volumes, giving the main salon a particularly spacious feel.
The salon also accommodates a lounge and TV space, while the dining area is located on the upper deck.
Widebody layout selected to ensure increased space for guests
The yacht features integrated air intakes and stern fairleads, which the builder said were elements inspired by the automotive industry. Even the colour selected for the hull utilises a bespoke shade inspired by a popular sports car brand.
Unlike the traditional fast yachts that preceded it, the newbuild is developed across three true decks and introduces a wide-body configuration for the owner’s suite, significantly increasing interior volumes without compromising the elegance of the exterior profile. Two large silk-screened hull windows ensure both privacy and stylistic continuity.
The upper deck offers generous outdoor areas both aft, with a lounge and sunbathing spaces, and forward of the integrated wheelhouse, where a conversation area, additional sunpads and a whirlpool positioned at the bow provide maximum privacy and exclusive views, particularly while at anchor or in port.
Located aft of the wheelhouse, the upper deck also hosts a veranda opening on three sides with a panoramic dining room, while a rooftop area (with Baglietto said is unusual for a yacht in this category) has been conceived as a secluded and private owner’s retreat featuring a dining area and chaise longues.
The accommodation layout includes four guest cabins on the lower deck – two VIP cabins and two twin cabins, all with en suite bathrooms – while the crew area comprises a spacious mess, the captain’s cabin and four cabins with Pullman beds.
The galley, which is positioned amidships on the main deck, was conceived in line with the owner’s desire to personally enjoy this environment together with family and friends.
Maximising use of lightweight components for improved performance
The interiors utilise teak and feature clean lines, lacquered surfaces and experimental woods while strict weight control – fundamental to achieving the required performances – guided the selection of lightweight materials and a limited use of marble and natural stone. The exterior handrails are made of titanium.
The yacht features a stern garage designed with a flooding launch system and capable of accommodating a tender up to seven metres (23 feet) in length. A second garage is located forward.