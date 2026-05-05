VESSEL REVIEW | Emotional – Versatile yacht support vessel boasts long range for expedition voyages

Damen Yachting in the Netherlands recently handed over a new yacht support vessel to an undisclosed owner.

Built at Damen Yachting’s facilities in Antalya, Turkey, the 53.25- by nine-metre (174.7- by 30-foot), 499GT Emotional is versatile enough to support yachts being used for leisure and expedition purposes.

The newbuild was developed with an exterior design characterised by angular lines. Her vertical bow has been engineered to slice through waves, reducing vertical motion to ensure a smoother ride even when sailing at her top speed of 19 knots.