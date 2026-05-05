VESSEL REVIEW | Emotional – Versatile yacht support vessel boasts long range for expedition voyages
Damen Yachting in the Netherlands recently handed over a new yacht support vessel to an undisclosed owner.
Built at Damen Yachting’s facilities in Antalya, Turkey, the 53.25- by nine-metre (174.7- by 30-foot), 499GT Emotional is versatile enough to support yachts being used for leisure and expedition purposes.
The newbuild was developed with an exterior design characterised by angular lines. Her vertical bow has been engineered to slice through waves, reducing vertical motion to ensure a smoother ride even when sailing at her top speed of 19 knots.
Fuel-efficient cruising even in moderate to rough seas
Power for the vessel is provided by two MTU main engines. Thanks to her total fuel capacity of 155,000 litres (34,100 gallons), she can cover 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots, thus allowing her to access a range of remote destinations when supporting expedition voyages.
Damen Yachting said the vessel’s steel hull form not only delivers high speeds and improved fuel efficiency, but also meets stringent IMO Tier III standards, reducing NOx emissions by 70 per cent. Aluminium was meanwhile used for the superstructure to help reduce her overall displacement and further enhance efficiency.
The high bow and the pronounced spray rails keep decks dry, ensuring safety and comfort while protecting sensitive equipment from saltwater, even in challenging conditions. The vessel also boasts forward-raking windows that help improve visibility in poor weather, minimise night-time glare, reduce heat gain and maximise usable space.
Versatile deck layout and ample crew and guest amenities
Emotional’s exterior spaces were designed for versatility and function. The expansive aft platform serves multiple purposes – launching tenders and other small vehicles with its 15-tonne crane, hosting gatherings, or supporting scientific exploration. With over 200 square metres (2,000 square feet) of deck space on the main deck, the owner is free to configure their ideal layout.
Designed by Damen Yachting's in-house team, the interior layout can accommodate up to eight guests and 11 crewmembers. The 120-square-metre (1,300-square-foot) lower deck features a generous crew mess and pantry, prioritising crew comfort during operations. The crew are housed in two officer’s cabins and four double cabins, all fitted with portholes.
The guest facilities meanwhile include sun decks, open-air and indoor dining areas, and lounges. The yacht also features a reinforced deck capable of “touch and go” helicopter operations.
Emotional was designed and built in compliance with Lloyd’s Register class rules.