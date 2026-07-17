VESSEL REVIEW | Destiny – American owner's custom yacht boasts 100-metre length and 14-guest capacity

Dutch builder Feadship recently handed over a new 101- by 15.17-metre (331- by 49.77-foot) custom yacht to American businessman Stephen Schwarzman.

A rarity among custom-built private yachts because of her length, the Cayman Islands-registered Destiny was designed by Netherlands-based Azure Yacht Design and Naval Architecture. Her final outfitting took place at Koninklijke De Vries Scheepsbouw's facilities in Makkum.

RWD was responsible for work on the yacht's exteriors while the interiors were furnished by Chahan Interior Design. Feadship said that her clean, uninterrupted lines allow her to sit naturally within her surroundings.