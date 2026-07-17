VESSEL REVIEW | Destiny – American owner's custom yacht boasts 100-metre length and 14-guest capacity
Dutch builder Feadship recently handed over a new 101- by 15.17-metre (331- by 49.77-foot) custom yacht to American businessman Stephen Schwarzman.
A rarity among custom-built private yachts because of her length, the Cayman Islands-registered Destiny was designed by Netherlands-based Azure Yacht Design and Naval Architecture. Her final outfitting took place at Koninklijke De Vries Scheepsbouw's facilities in Makkum.
RWD was responsible for work on the yacht's exteriors while the interiors were furnished by Chahan Interior Design. Feadship said that her clean, uninterrupted lines allow her to sit naturally within her surroundings.
Onboard spaces combining visibility and privacy
Destiny has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, teak decks, a draught of 4.3 metres (14 feet), a gross tonnage of 3,818, and space for up to 14 guests and 39 crewmembers. The windows across all decks were made large enough to allow as much natural light to reach deep into the interior spaces.
The vessel also has a slightly raked bow with a cut-out, similar to the earlier and slightly smaller Feadship yachts Defy and Sophia. A touch-and-go helicopter pad has been incorporated near the bow.
Other notable features include an aft swimming pool with a glass bottom, a forward-facing whirlpool on the upper deck, an enclosed lounge with curved windows, fold-down balconies, and a beach club. Because of the aft pool’s glass bottom, it allows daylight to easily reach the beach club positioned directly underneath it.
The exterior spaces, which feature large open deck areas, have been laid out to provide privacy without compromising suitability for outdoor living. Because the guest areas are spread throughout the vessel, these spaces can be used simultaneously by small groups.
Electric propulsion for quieter sailings
The propulsion setup consists of two electric motors that each produce 2,500 kW at 285 rpm and four MTU 16V2000M72 generators that each produce 1,411 ekW at 2,250 rpm.
This configuration will allow Destiny to sail up to 5,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots, though a top speed of 17 knots can be achieved.