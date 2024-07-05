VESSEL REVIEW | Bad Company Support – Long-range yacht for deep-sea sport fishing trips

Bad Company Fishing Adventures, a US-owned sport fishing boat company that operates in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, has taken delivery of a new support vessel built by Damen Yachting in the Netherlands. Bad Company Support measures 175 feet (53.3 metres) long and features a prominent wave-piercing bow for improved efficiency. Accommodations are available for an 11-strong crew and eight guests.

Two MTU 12V4000 3,000hp (2,200kW) main engines drive fixed-pitch propellers to enable the vessel to reach speeds of up to 20.5 knots while a more economical 12 knots will yield a range of approximately 5,000 nautical miles. This range makes the vessel ideal for extended fishing trips far from shore, particularly in its main areas of operation in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.