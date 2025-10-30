VESSEL CONVERSION | Azumi – Japanese fisheries research ship finds new life as megayacht
Norse Shipyard in Turkey has completed conversion work on a former Japanese fisheries research vessel to enable it to take on a new role as a private yacht.
The works on the 1998-built, steel-hulled Azumi (ex-Kanazawa) lasted approximately two years and included increasing her length from 65.4 to 67.1 metres (215 to 220 feet), incorporation of features such as a pool and a swim platform on her stern, and installation of teak panels across all decks to provide an atmosphere of sophistication and warmth.
Inside and outside refurbishment
The interiors also underwent extensive upgrades. The guest cabins now feature natural and reconstituted veneers, with increased ceiling heights for enhanced spaciousness.
The main saloon, lounge, bar, and spa areas follow a clean linear layout with oak and bamboo finishes, paired with soft textures and hidden technology elements.
Shadow groove detailing was also successfully implemented despite the vessel’s age and curved geometry, according to CITA Marine Furniture, which was responsible for the interior outfitting works. CITA Design Studio meanwhile worked the guest cabins while Burodoqi Design laid out the saloon and the owner’s suite.
Spa facilities include a marble steam room, a sauna, and massage space. The bathrooms meanwhile feature integrated lighting and mirrored elements that amplify light and space.
Ample amenities for guests and crew
The spa is located on the main saloon deck, which also features the lounge and dining facilities. There is a dedicated crew area with 10 cabins and a day room that can accommodate up to 20 personnel.
Canadian design studio Gregory C. Marshall provided both the naval architecture and exterior design scopes of the project.