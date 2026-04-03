Ukraine prepares to sell yacht linked to former politician accused of treason

Ukraine's Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has begun preparations for the sale of a yacht owned by disgraced former politician currently living in exile in Russia.

Currently, following international cooperation, ARMA has moved to the stage of practical preparation for the sale of the yacht Royal Romance. The vessel is linked to former People's Deputy of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk, who is accused of treason.

Sanctions were imposed against Medvedchuk by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine in 2021. The sanctions also encompass asset blocking and seizure of property.