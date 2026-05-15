UK yacht builder pleads guilty in US court over use of illegally imported Burmese teak

UK-based Sunseeker International and its affiliate Sunseeker USA Sales pleaded guilty in a US court earlier this week to two violations of the Lacey Act for using illegally obtained Burmese teak on yachts that it imported into the United States, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed in a press release.

Sunseeker, which manufactures luxury performance motor yachts and superyachts, agreed to pay a fine of US$200,000, and to implement a compliance plan, among other penalties.

“Congress amended the Lacey Act in 2008 to prohibit the importation of illegally harvested timber,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.