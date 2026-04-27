Superyacht owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch clears Strait of Hormuz

A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, shipping data showed, one of very few vessels to transit the blockaded shipping lane at the heart of the US-Iran conflict.

Nord - a 142-metre (465-foot) yacht worth over $500 million - left a Dubai marina at around 14:00 GMT on Friday, crossed the strait on Saturday morning, and arrived in Muscat early on Sunday, according to data on the MarineTraffic platform.

It is not clear how the multi-deck pleasure vessel gained permission to use the route. Since February, Iran has severely restricted traffic through the strait, which typically handles around one-fifth of the world's oil supply.