Singapore shipbuilder begins work on yacht support vessel

With an overall length of 42 metres, a deck area exceeding 140 square metres and crane and lift capability, the vessel will offer owners and captains with a versatile platform adaptable to a wide range of equipment and operational needs.

The vessel will also support emergency response, with flexibility and customisation tailored to each client’s requirements.

"As the superyacht sector continues to grow, we recognised a clear opportunity to deliver a support vessel purpose-built for the pleasure craft market – one that meets the quality our clients have come to expect from us, with the reliability and performance our vessels are known for," said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.