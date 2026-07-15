Rubico to sell mega yacht, cites capital focus for tanker business

Athens-based shipowner Rubico has announced its decision to exit the mega yacht sector by divesting its interest in a 60-metre vessel currently under construction. The firm said the move is intended to release capital for its core tanker business.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2027, according to Rubico, and has a gross tonnage of 1,150 tonnes.

Based on independent market valuations for comparable newbuilds, the sale could generate estimated gross cash proceeds of €30 million ($34.2 million) to €35 million ($40 million).