Oceanco Group acquires systems integrator Alewijnse

Alewijnse previously operated for seven years as a portfolio company of Strong Root Capital. Alewijnse said that, during this period, it, "strengthened and professionalised its operations, which now enables it to accelerate its proven course with greater momentum."

Since the 1990s, Alewijnse and Oceanco have worked together on a number of yacht projects.

"With advanced electrical systems playing an increasingly crucial role in both shipbuilding and land-based industries, this longstanding relationship is a logical springboard to a shared future – and the strategic reason for this acquisition," said Alewijnse.