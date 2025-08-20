Oceanco Group acquires systems integrator Alewijnse
Maritime systems integrator Alewijnse has joined Netherlands-based yacht builder the Oceanco Group.
Alewijnse will continue to operate as an independent company within the Oceanco Group, retaining its own identity, client relationships and market position.
Alewijnse said working alongside Oceanco and its owner Gabe Newell will enable Alewijnse to expand its expertise and serve all its clients more effectively with, "smart and sustainable technological solutions."
"With Alewijnse joining the Oceanco Group, we have the opportunity to develop new solutions and innovations that serve not only yachting, but also other maritime sectors," said Marcel Onkenhout, CEO of Oceanco.
Alewijnse previously operated for seven years as a portfolio company of Strong Root Capital. Alewijnse said that, during this period, it, "strengthened and professionalised its operations, which now enables it to accelerate its proven course with greater momentum."
Since the 1990s, Alewijnse and Oceanco have worked together on a number of yacht projects.
"With advanced electrical systems playing an increasingly crucial role in both shipbuilding and land-based industries, this longstanding relationship is a logical springboard to a shared future – and the strategic reason for this acquisition," said Alewijnse.