New Lloyd's Register report discusses viability of nuclear propulsion for yachts

Fuel for Thought: Nuclear for Yachts, the most recent report in LR's alternative fuel series, reveals the potential value of nuclear reactors for the industry, including their ability to generate higher power outputs for extended range, increased speeds, and better overall performance.

LR said that, with over 70 years of successful deployment of nuclear reactors at sea, there is considerable potential for this clean and long-lasting energy to also be applied to the yachting industry.