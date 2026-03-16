New German-built 78m yacht departs on maiden voyage

A new 78-metre yacht built by Germany's Lürssen departed on her maiden voyage on Friday, March 13.
Odisea is the first yacht on which Lürssen collaborated with UK-based RWD, which was responsible for the newbuild's exterior and interior design.
The vessel features a vertical bow and expansive glazing that provides extended sightlines and allows as much natural light to enter the interiors.
Odisea is fitted with a compact exhaust with a patented selective catalytic reduction system to reduce NOx emissions.
A prominent feature is a glass-encased lounge on the main deck that opens on three sides via three-metre sliding doors, connecting directly to the al fresco deck and its pool. This lounge was engineered and constructed in-house by Lürssen.
Other amenities include a foredeck sports court adaptable for basketball, pickleball, yoga or pilates; a sundeck that can transforms from an open-air space to an enclosed skylounge, complete with a whirlpool, a bar, a fire pit and dining for up to 20 guests; dual outdoor cinemas; a wellness retreat; and a dedicated watersports area with diving and fishing facilities.