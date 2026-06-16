New 80-metre custom yacht departs for Mediterranean on maiden voyage

A new custom yacht built by Damen Yachting in the Netherlands has departed on her maiden voyage.

Netto II, the second yacht in a series, is now en route to her new owner in the Mediterranean. Her earlier sister is Pangea, which Damen Yachting delivered in October 2025.

“The opportunities for customisation allowed us to realise the yacht the owner had envisioned,” said Kees de Keizer, representative of Netto II's owner.