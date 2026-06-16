New 80-metre custom yacht departs for Mediterranean on maiden voyage

A new custom yacht built by Damen Yachting in the Netherlands has departed on her maiden voyage.
Netto II, the second yacht in a series, is now en route to her new owner in the Mediterranean. Her earlier sister is Pangea, which Damen Yachting delivered in October 2025.
“The opportunities for customisation allowed us to realise the yacht the owner had envisioned,” said Kees de Keizer, representative of Netto II's owner.
Netto II has an LOA of 79.8 metres, a beam of 12.5 metres, a gross tonnage of 2,197, and space for 14 guests and 20 crewmembers. Espen Øino International worked on the exterior while Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design was responsible for the interior spaces.
The vessel is finished in a dolphin blue metallic hull with a platinum bootstripe and white superstructure. Onboard facilities include a bar, a beach club, and a main deck pool with a glass bottom.
The yacht can achieve a top speed of 16.5 knots.