MarineMax targeted in $1.1b takeover approach by activist investor

Activist investor Donerail Group said on Tuesday it had submitted a non-binding indicative proposal to acquire MarineMax at $35 per share, in an all-cash deal that would value the superyacht service company at €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

Shares of MarineMax, which were up 2.2 per cent before the bell, closed at $30 on Monday, valuing the company at roughly €605.8 million.

The offer follows months of pressure from Donerail urging MarineMax to explore a sale of the company and replace its CEO, as the marinas sector grows increasingly attractive to investors.

MarineMax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.