Italian yard launches 66-metre custom yacht
Italian builder Benetti Yachts recently floated out a new custom yacht that is also the lead unit of a new series of 66-metre vessels. Named Iryna, the vessel will be delivered to an undisclosed owner before the end of the summer.
Exterior design work on the yacht was provided by UK-based RWD Yacht Design. Notable features include a pool, a sauna, a gym, and a deck lounge with 190 square metres of space a 270-degree field of view.
An aft salon has both open and enclosed spaces to allow guests to spend time on the deck at any time of day while the overnight accommodation spaces include four standard cabins and two VIP cabins that can house up to 15 people.
The spacious interiors are clad in leather that has not been treated with chemicals. Prestige woods such as curly maple wood and macassar ebony cover the floors together with marble-effect ceramic tiling. This configuration was chosen by the owner as a more ecological alternative to marble.
Benetti's own in-house design team worked on the interior spaces while the furniture is supplied by Visionnaire.