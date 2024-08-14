Italian yard launches 66-metre custom yacht

Exterior design work on the yacht was provided by UK-based RWD Yacht Design. Notable features include a pool, a sauna, a gym, and a deck lounge with 190 square metres of space a 270-degree field of view.

An aft salon has both open and enclosed spaces to allow guests to spend time on the deck at any time of day while the overnight accommodation spaces include four standard cabins and two VIP cabins that can house up to 15 people.