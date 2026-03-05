Italian Government approves KKCG Maritime tender offer for Ferretti shares

Official clearance has been granted by the Italian Government to KKCG Maritime to proceed with its voluntary tender offer for a minority stake in Ferretti. The Italian Presidency of the Council of Ministers granted its authorisation on March 3, regarding the purchase of up to 15.4 per cent of the shipbuilder's share capital.

Issued under Italy's "golden power" legislation, the approval allows the state to monitor transactions involving strategic national assets.

KKCG Maritime noted that the authorisation was granted, "without imposing any condition, undertaking, obligation or requirement," in connection with the share acquisition.