Italian collaboration unveils new 70-metre explorer yacht series

The yacht will have a steel hull and an aluminium and composite superstructure. Generous outdoor areas can be furnished as desired, including as a volleyball, basketball or padel court, or alternatively for a counter-current swimming pool, but also as spaces for long stays on board, with multiple water toys and tenders of various sizes.

Four decks will feature six double cabins as well as indoor and outdoor lounges. In the bow, the captain's cabin and office and the helm station will have an unobstructed view and will provide excellent visibility in all navigation situations.