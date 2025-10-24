Italian collaboration unveils new 70-metre explorer yacht series

A partnership formed by Italian yacht builders T. Mariotti and Cantieri di Pisa has unveiled a new series of explorer yacht measuring 70 metres long.
Cantieri di Pisa said the design is ideally suited to any geographical area, from tropical seas to the North and South Poles.
The yacht will have a steel hull and an aluminium and composite superstructure. Generous outdoor areas can be furnished as desired, including as a volleyball, basketball or padel court, or alternatively for a counter-current swimming pool, but also as spaces for long stays on board, with multiple water toys and tenders of various sizes.
Four decks will feature six double cabins as well as indoor and outdoor lounges. In the bow, the captain's cabin and office and the helm station will have an unobstructed view and will provide excellent visibility in all navigation situations.
The upper deck will host a 60-square-metre VIP cabin, which has two terraces measuring five square metres each.
Completing the deck will be another large lounge and dining area, the main galley, and an open stern area that can be furnished as required by the owner, or even used as a volleyball, basketball or padel court.
The owner's apartment, located amidships on the main deck, will cover 95 square metres and will feature two side balconies of 20 square metres each to ensure the maximum possible natural lighting and the possibility of enjoying the outdoors in absolute privacy while sailing.
The main deck will also have four double guest cabins and a large open external area, which can accommodate two tenders up to 12 metres long and at least four water toys. When the tenders are in the water, loose furniture can be arranged in these areas to create several extra square metres of space for socialising.
More space for tenders up to 8.5 metres long and water toys will also be available on the lower deck, which will feature two garages with side doors. The stern area on the lower deck will offer a beach club featuring a counter-current swimming pool, a gym and a spa totalling 180 square metres.
The bow area on this deck will be devoted entirely to storage and to accommodation for the 16 crewmembers in 10 cabins.