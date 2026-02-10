Italian builder launches two custom hybrid yachts

The two newbuildings have similar exterior facilities that include infinity pools. However, their interiors have been laid out differently, with Reymond Langton Design being responsible for work on Symmetry while Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design was commissioned to furnish Dagger's onboard spaces.

Each yacht will be fitted with a hybrid propulsion system consisting of main engines, generators, controllable-pitch propellers, and a battery pack.

Benetti said the machinery can be operated in a way that would optimise energy flows and consumption. For example, the engines can be used to generate electricity, the generators can contribute to propulsion, and the batteries can cover loading peaks or ensure near-silent operation.