Italian builder launches two custom hybrid yachts

Italy's Benetti Yachts recently launched two new 67-metre custom hybrid yachts in a series.
Symmetry and Dagger, built with steel hulls and aluminium superstructures, are the first hybrid units belonging to an existing series of 67-metre yachts constructed by Benetti.
The company said the series is the result of a project that combines state-of-the-art engineering, construction reliability, and a bespoke focus on comfort, while the integration of advanced technologies aims to achieve a reduction in environmental impact and superior acoustic comfort, eliminating vibrations and noise both when underway and at anchor.
The two newbuildings have similar exterior facilities that include infinity pools. However, their interiors have been laid out differently, with Reymond Langton Design being responsible for work on Symmetry while Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design was commissioned to furnish Dagger's onboard spaces.
Each yacht will be fitted with a hybrid propulsion system consisting of main engines, generators, controllable-pitch propellers, and a battery pack.
Benetti said the machinery can be operated in a way that would optimise energy flows and consumption. For example, the engines can be used to generate electricity, the generators can contribute to propulsion, and the batteries can cover loading peaks or ensure near-silent operation.