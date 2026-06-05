Italian builder launches 50m custom yacht

Italian builder Baglietto recently launched the first example in a new series of all-aluminium yachts under 500 GT.

The fast displacement yacht measures 50 metres in length and is powered by four MTU 2000 M96L engines that deliver a speed of 30 knots.

Design work on the yacht was undertaken by Francesco Paszkowski, who is also responsible for the interiors in collaboration with Margherita Casprini. Naval architecture has been developed by Pierluigi Ausonio.