Italian builder launches 50m custom yacht

Italian builder Baglietto recently launched the first example in a new series of all-aluminium yachts under 500 GT.
The fast displacement yacht measures 50 metres in length and is powered by four MTU 2000 M96L engines that deliver a speed of 30 knots.
Design work on the yacht was undertaken by Francesco Paszkowski, who is also responsible for the interiors in collaboration with Margherita Casprini. Naval architecture has been developed by Pierluigi Ausonio.
The stern is developed across two levels and enhanced by fold-down bulwarks that extend the beach platform. The area doubles as a beach club in direct connection with the sea and is furnished with chaise longues facing the water.
Baglietto said the vessel's hull provides continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces thanks to full-height opening windows on three sides of both the main and upper decks.
The placement of the ventilation ducts outside the hull structure further optimises interior volumes, giving the main salon a more spacious feel. The area accommodates a lounge and TV space, while the dining area is located on the upper deck, which also offers generous outdoor areas both aft, with lounge and sunbathing spaces.
Forward of the integrated wheelhouse are additional sunpads and a whirlpool positioned at the extreme bow for added privacy, particularly while at anchor or in port.
Located aft of the wheelhouse, the upper deck also hosts a veranda opening on three sides with a panoramic dining room, while a rooftop area, which Baglietto said is unusual for a yacht in this category, has been conceived as a secluded and private owner's retreat featuring a dining area and chaise lounges.
The accommodation layout includes four guest cabins on the lower deck — two VIP cabins and two twin cabins, all with en-suite bathrooms — while the crew area comprises a spacious mess, the captain’s cabin and four crew cabins. The galley is positioned amidships on the main deck and was conceived in line with the owner’s desire to personally enjoy this environment together with family and friends.