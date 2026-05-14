German builder delivers 117-metre custom yacht

German builder Lürssen has handed over Boardwalk, a new 117-metre custom superyacht, to its new owner.

Frank Woll worked on the exterior design and closely with the late Amy Halffman, Suzanne Glover, and Teresa Francis on the interior spaces.

Lürssen said the owner was also personally involved throughout the design process, refining structural and spatial elements to result in a "highly coordinated and deeply considered vessel."