German builder delivers 117-metre custom yacht

German builder Lürssen has handed over Boardwalk, a new 117-metre custom superyacht, to its new owner.
Frank Woll worked on the exterior design and closely with the late Amy Halffman, Suzanne Glover, and Teresa Francis on the interior spaces.
Lürssen said the owner was also personally involved throughout the design process, refining structural and spatial elements to result in a "highly coordinated and deeply considered vessel."
The yacht boasts a steel and aluminium structure. The interior meanwhile features expansive stretches of high-gloss burled mahogany, polished stainless steel, and complex double-convex forms.
Light fixtures have been carefully considered to illuminate the mixed natural materials.
There are 11 guest staterooms including a forward VIP suite with an en suite toilet and a private al fresco lounge offering unobstructed views over the bow. The remaining suites each have direct access to the wide side deck with glass doors to create large private terraces.
The main deck aft has a large pool and a whirlpool. A retractable deck section has been installed over the stairwell connecting the main deck with the beach club and, once closed, is hermetically sealed and class-approved.
Boardwalk has been delivered with three custom 12-metre Hodgdon tenders, an amphibious tender, quadbikes, and numerous other land-based vehicles. Further amenities include a cinema, a spacious spa and gym, a putting green, and two helipads.