German builder delivers 114m custom yacht for polar and tropical voyages

German builder Lürssen has handed over a new 114.2-metre custom yacht to its owner.
Designed by Marc Newson, Nausicaä has an ice class 1D hull that ensures safe navigation in tropical waters and polar seas. She can cruise safely in light ice conditions, ensuring access to a range of remote destinations.
Lürssen said the yacht's design architecture complements her planned itineraries, and she carries "an extraordinary amount of glass throughout" for panoramic vistas from nearly every space on board.
One of the notable architectural elements of the vessel is a dome-shaped glass structure composed of seven panes, each measuring 3,000 by 2,800 mm, 62 mm thick, and weighing 1,050 kg. This uppermost vantage point houses a 56 square-metre owner's office with a head height of 3.15 metres.
Bronze shutters are set within a sliding, circular rail offering complete control of natural light. There is also an adjoining sky terrace for a private al fresco retreat directly connected to the study.
The yacht's open aft deck spans the full 18-metre beam and is centred around a whirlpool and a swimming pool long enough for laps and deep enough for diving. Further aft, a large dry dock handles the yacht's 12.5-metre sportsfish tender via a sledge system that extends over the swim platform into the water, rated to a 16-tonne load capacity.
In lieu of a main salon in the interior, the yacht opens into a two-level atrium, with the main deck dedicated as an art gallery.
A circular balcony on the upper deck acts as a viewing platform, and the remaining area of the upper aft atrium is dedicated to hospitality with a sushi bar, a table tennis area, and inlaid settees, with every detail throughout custom designed by Marc Newson.
The yacht has a diesel-electric plant that comprises five engines – two primary and three auxiliary – and that drive fully electric azimuthing podded thrusters. The battery plant delivers up to two MW, which is sufficient to power all hotel systems simultaneously at peak load. This allows the yacht to operate silently for extended periods.