German builder delivers 114m custom yacht for polar and tropical voyages

One of the notable architectural elements of the vessel is a dome-shaped glass structure composed of seven panes, each measuring 3,000 by 2,800 mm, 62 mm thick, and weighing 1,050 kg. This uppermost vantage point houses a 56 square-metre owner's office with a head height of 3.15 metres.

Bronze shutters are set within a sliding, circular rail offering complete control of natural light. There is also an adjoining sky terrace for a private al fresco retreat directly connected to the study.

The yacht's open aft deck spans the full 18-metre beam and is centred around a whirlpool and a swimming pool long enough for laps and deep enough for diving. Further aft, a large dry dock handles the yacht's 12.5-metre sportsfish tender via a sledge system that extends over the swim platform into the water, rated to a 16-tonne load capacity.