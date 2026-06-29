German builder delivers 100m custom yacht

German builder Lürssen has handed over a new 102.4-metre motor yacht to her new owner.

Nixie was designed by RWD with exterior lines sculpted with deep contours and broad convex forms. Both her hull and her superstructure are finished in a bespoke warm grey, which is light-responsive. The structural glazing is equally considered, with each pane uniquely shaped and gradient-tinted.

As with all Lürssen yachts, engineering and naval architecture were all completed in-house.