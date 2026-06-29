German builder delivers 100m custom yacht

German builder Lürssen has handed over a new 102.4-metre motor yacht to her new owner.
Nixie was designed by RWD with exterior lines sculpted with deep contours and broad convex forms. Both her hull and her superstructure are finished in a bespoke warm grey, which is light-responsive. The structural glazing is equally considered, with each pane uniquely shaped and gradient-tinted.
As with all Lürssen yachts, engineering and naval architecture were all completed in-house.
“The project demanded a high level of coordination across design, engineering and procurement, and the team approached each challenge with clarity, creativity, and a strong focus on finding workable solutions,” said Tanja Peters, Project Manager at Lürssen.
One of her notable elements is a semi-suspended, six-metre-wide glass swimming pool positioned aft on the main deck. The pool extends over the swim platform and features a privacy screen.
The pool has been engineered with adjustable water levels, making it fully accessible for multi-generational use.
Directly below the pool is a beach club and fitness area, complete with a gym and cryochamber, occupying a major portion of the lower deck.
Designed as a seamless indoor-outdoor space, four large sea terraces and the transom hatch lie flush with the Indian teak, creating a vast 270 square metres of liveable space. This is one the largest beach clubs to feature on a Lürssen yacht to date.
All the furnishings and fixtures are bespoke artisanal pieces sourced from around the world by RWD.
Power for the yacht is provided by a diesel-electric propulsion setup.