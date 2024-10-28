Florida builder delivers 57-metre yacht to new owner

The 57-metre Santosha has a scoop-shaped stern, a sweeping arch running the length of the superstructure, and a slightly raked bow. There are over 400 square metres of onboard living spaces and an expansive 780GT volume. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in six staterooms.

The vessel's minimal draught and low environmental impact make it ideal for cruising diverse waters, from shallow bays to international destinations.