Florida builder delivers 57-metre yacht to new owner
MarineMax Yachts of Oldsmar, Florida has handed over a custom yacht to an undisclosed owner. Santosha is the first yacht in a new series of aluminium-hulled vessels that will each feature a fast displacement hull form and IMO Tier III engines.
The 57-metre Santosha has a scoop-shaped stern, a sweeping arch running the length of the superstructure, and a slightly raked bow. There are over 400 square metres of onboard living spaces and an expansive 780GT volume. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in six staterooms.
The vessel's minimal draught and low environmental impact make it ideal for cruising diverse waters, from shallow bays to international destinations.
A 106-square-metre sundeck includes a large whirlpool, sunpads, and an al fresco dining area shaded by a streamlined hardtop surrounded by glass balustrades. A 35.8-square-metre beach club provides a relaxation area with a bar, ample seating, and direct access to a spacious swim platform.
Access between the decks is provided by a lift and an off-centre staircase.