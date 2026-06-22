Finnish design firm unveils 100-metre expedition yacht concept

Velarca, an engineering arm of Finnish maritime venture Isola Corvus, has unveiled concept images of a new expedition yacht.

The vessel will have a length of 100 metres and space for 32 guests and 32 crewmembers. Velarca said that at this size, the vessel will operate more like a private platform for exploration than a traditional expedition ship — prioritising space, time, and proximity to the environment over volume and capacity.

Developed from a design brief created by Velarca, the concept was realised in collaboration with Tim Ulrich and the team at German yacht design firm Beiderbeck Designs.