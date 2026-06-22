Finnish design firm unveils 100-metre expedition yacht concept

Velarca, an engineering arm of Finnish maritime venture Isola Corvus, has unveiled concept images of a new expedition yacht.
The vessel will have a length of 100 metres and space for 32 guests and 32 crewmembers. Velarca said that at this size, the vessel will operate more like a private platform for exploration than a traditional expedition ship — prioritising space, time, and proximity to the environment over volume and capacity.
Developed from a design brief created by Velarca, the concept was realised in collaboration with Tim Ulrich and the team at German yacht design firm Beiderbeck Designs.
The hybrid propulsion architecture will consist of three complementary operating modes: electric propulsion, wind-assisted propulsion through Velarca's patented rig system, and biodiesel-powered operation. In ports, fjords, and environmentally sensitive areas, the vessel will operate on battery power alone. Underway, wind propulsion will be utilised, while onboard systems will regenerate electrical energy while under sail.
Conventional propulsion will meanwhile provide range and redundancy when required.
The vessel is designed for ice-class operations, enabling access to high-latitude regions. Onboard spaces will include expansive social decks, a wellness suite, an expedition hub, and a series of glazed observation domes positioned at the upper deck level. These spaces are designed to offer uninterrupted engagement with the surrounding environment, whether in Arctic conditions or open ocean passage.