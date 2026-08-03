Ferretti H1 profits drop slightly in 2026

Italian yacht builder the Ferretti Group has published its financial results for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026.

Net revenue from new yachts amounted to €585.6 million (US$675.7 million), down 5.6 per cent year-on-year. However, there was improved trend in the second quarter of 2026, with revenue declining by 2.9 per cent in Q2 2026 versus Q2 2025, compared with the decline of eight per cent in Q1 2026 versus Q1 2025.

Adjusted gross operating profit reached €92.5 million (US$107 million) with a margin of 15.8 per cent, "confirming the resilience of the group’s profitability profile," Ferretti said. Net profit remains robust at €37.9 million (US$43.7 million), compared with €43.6 million (US$50.3 million) reported in H1 2025.