Ferretti H1 profits drop slightly in 2026

Italian yacht builder the Ferretti Group has published its financial results for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026.
Net revenue from new yachts amounted to €585.6 million (US$675.7 million), down 5.6 per cent year-on-year. However, there was improved trend in the second quarter of 2026, with revenue declining by 2.9 per cent in Q2 2026 versus Q2 2025, compared with the decline of eight per cent in Q1 2026 versus Q1 2025.
Adjusted gross operating profit reached €92.5 million (US$107 million) with a margin of 15.8 per cent, "confirming the resilience of the group’s profitability profile," Ferretti said. Net profit remains robust at €37.9 million (US$43.7 million), compared with €43.6 million (US$50.3 million) reported in H1 2025.
Order intake totalled €341.4 million (US$393.9 million) in H1 2026, down versus the comparative period in H1 2025, when it reached €467.3 million (US$539.2 million).
Net backlog stood at €564.9 million (US$651.8 million) as of June 30, 2026, compared with €760.8 million (US$877.9 million) at the end of the first semester of 2025.
The group reported a net financial position (net cash) of €95 million (US$110 million) as of June 30, 2026, an increase of €76.6 million (US$88.4 million) compared with March 31, 2026, supported by the seasonal release of net working capital associated with deliveries and after distributing approximately €37.2 million (US$42.9 million) in dividends.
Ferretti said the full-year guidance has been updated on a prudent basis in light of continued geopolitical uncertainty, particularly in the Middle East, and the broader macroeconomic environment that continues to lengthen negotiation processes.
"Our challenge today is... primarily commercial rather than financial," said Stassi Anastassov, the Ferretti Group’s Global Chief Executive Officer.
"The company continues to generate healthy cash, maintains a solid financial position and benefits from excellent operational capabilities. Our priority is to rebuild commercial momentum while protecting the quality of our orderbook, our pricing discipline and the long-term value of our brands."