Ferretti chief lashes out at lead investor Weichai ahead of proxy vote

Italian luxury yacht-maker Ferretti was being held back by a “lack of industrial vision” and its large Chinese shareholder's aversion to risk, its chief executive told the Financial Times.

CEO Alberto Galassi's comments come as the company's two largest shareholders - Chinese state-owned conglomerate Weichai Group and Czech investor KKCG Maritime - set the stage for a proxy battle at the company's annual meeting on May 14.

Galassi said, “management changes at Weichai have constrained decision-making at Ferretti and the lack of industrial vision is weighing negatively on the group", in an interview with the FT published on Thursday.