Dutch design firm begins work to convert 1950s-era tug into yacht

Dutch design firm Aurelia has begun work to convert a tug originally built in 1956 into a luxury yacht.
Aurelia said its planned restoration of the 45-metre tug Titan will entail preservation of the vessel's original hull lines, "not out of nostalgia, but because they still represent a level of performance and safety that remains relevant today."
The rebuilt vessel will also be used as a testbed for a range of autonomous systems.
Aurelia intends to equip the vessel with a low-emission propulsion system suitable for worldwide operation but with only minimal environmental impact.
Aurelia said that since tugs are inherently over-engineered for safety and endurance, this will provide the company with the opportunity, "to test how far sustainability, autonomy, and design can be integrated without losing the vessel’s original character."
Titan was originally operated by Dutch towing and salvage company Wijsmuller. The seagoing tug was built in the Netherlands by Scheepswerf Jonker and Stans.