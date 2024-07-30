Dutch builder unveils new 55-metre blue-water yacht

The vessel has a top speed of 15.5 knots and six staterooms including a VIP suite and a spacious owner's stateroom with separate bathrooms. Work on the interior spaces is provided by Luca Dini Design and Architecture.

There are broad expanses of tinted glass on the main and upper decks, while the sleek design eliminates the need for fashion plates. The result is a superstructure aft that is entirely pillar-free, enhancing the yacht’s indoor/outdoor flow and offering unobstructed sea views from nearly every vantage point on board including the sky lounge.