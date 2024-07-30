Dutch builder unveils new 55-metre blue-water yacht

Netherlands-based builder Heesen Yachts recently unveiled design images of a new yacht in an existing series of 55-metre vessels. Designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, the vessel features an efficient hull form and space for up to 12 guests and 13 crewmembers.
The vessel has a top speed of 15.5 knots and six staterooms including a VIP suite and a spacious owner's stateroom with separate bathrooms. Work on the interior spaces is provided by Luca Dini Design and Architecture.
There are broad expanses of tinted glass on the main and upper decks, while the sleek design eliminates the need for fashion plates. The result is a superstructure aft that is entirely pillar-free, enhancing the yacht’s indoor/outdoor flow and offering unobstructed sea views from nearly every vantage point on board including the sky lounge.
Power for the yacht is provided by two MTU 8V4000 M63 IMO Tier III engines. The vessel itself is designed to navigate safely in all sea conditions, making it an ideal blue-water platform.
The yacht is available for delivery from the second quarter of 2025.